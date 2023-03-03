Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Several analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

