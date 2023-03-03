Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,771,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,826,000 after purchasing an additional 657,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

