Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.56.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$58.84 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.