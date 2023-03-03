American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

