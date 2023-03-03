American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

