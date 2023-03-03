American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,454. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

