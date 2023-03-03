American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

