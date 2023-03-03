American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %

AEP stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

