American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,517. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.