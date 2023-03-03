American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,517. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

