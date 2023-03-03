American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,031. The firm has a market cap of C$214.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.91. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$4.53.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

