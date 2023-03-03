American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,683 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

