American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $138.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

