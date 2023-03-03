Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,078.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.19. The stock had a trading volume of 74,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,895. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.26 and its 200 day moving average is $307.89. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

