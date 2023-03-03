Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 107,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 74,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $340.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

