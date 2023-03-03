Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 461,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

