Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 461,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals
In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
