Amp Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Amp token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $186.72 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00423288 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.83 or 0.28611493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

