Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUMO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LUMO opened at $3.35 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

