Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ARC Resources (ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2023 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$22.50.

2/13/2023 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – ARC Resources was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$21.00.

1/18/2023 – ARC Resources was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

1/13/2023 – ARC Resources was given a new C$22.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – ARC Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

ARX opened at C$15.23 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.55.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

