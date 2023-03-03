Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $6.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 in the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

