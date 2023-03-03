Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$47.45

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.96 and a 52 week high of C$51.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

