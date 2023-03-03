Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. The consensus estimate for Osisko Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.11.

OSK stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$4.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -223.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

