Analysts Set Expectations for WESCO International, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $18.83 for the year. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $172.91.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $502,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,867 shares of company stock worth $16,423,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

