Analyzing Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) & Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International -72.77% -52.36% -30.84% Consensus Cloud Solutions 20.07% -27.67% 12.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 2 14 0 2.88 Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

Qualtrics International currently has a consensus price target of $17.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.52%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Volatility and Risk

Qualtrics International has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualtrics International and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $1.46 billion 6.93 -$1.06 billion ($1.82) -9.41 Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.42 million 2.11 $72.41 million $3.71 10.40

Consensus Cloud Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Qualtrics International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data. It also provides professional services that primarily consist of research services, through its DesignXM, which allows customers to gain market intelligence, as well as implementations, configurations, and integration and engineering services to help customers deploy its XM Platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. is a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

