AnaptysBio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

