Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Position Lifted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Angi worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Angi Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angi stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Angi Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.