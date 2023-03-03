Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.23) to GBX 3,400 ($41.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,550.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $17.99 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.