Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $807.78

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.78 ($9.75) and traded as low as GBX 785.30 ($9.48). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 804 ($9.70), with a volume of 271 shares trading hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £314.74 million, a PE ratio of 334.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.02.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.