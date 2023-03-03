Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. 1,451,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Articles

