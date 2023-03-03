Antofagasta (ANTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2023 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.45) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Antofagasta had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,390 ($16.77) price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Antofagasta had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Antofagasta plc has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.17). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,679.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.24.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,875.97%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

