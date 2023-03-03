Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 10.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,184 shares of company stock worth $4,619,574. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 467,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.