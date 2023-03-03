Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Aperam has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

