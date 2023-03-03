Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of Aperam stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Aperam has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $27.38.
Aperam Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APMSF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.