APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

APG opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

