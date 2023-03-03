API3 (API3) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (API3) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $91.03 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00006587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00422208 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.32 or 0.28539021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

