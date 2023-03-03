Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $195.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.03.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.91 on Thursday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Apple by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 169,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,204 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.