Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aptorum Group Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of APM opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptorum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

