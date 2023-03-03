Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

