Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.