Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Patricia A. Turney Sells 1,432 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 1,432 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $22,668.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

