argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $435.00 at SVB Leerink

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

Shares of ARGX traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.91. 112,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

