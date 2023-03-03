Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,600 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the January 31st total of 714,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

