Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Arkema Price Performance

ARKAY stock opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.40. Arkema has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

