Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ARTNA opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,897 shares of company stock worth $327,798 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

