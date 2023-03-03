Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

ASAN opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Asana by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $7,873,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

