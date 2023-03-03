ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Position Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,240 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

ASX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

