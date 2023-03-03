ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in February

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($398.94) to €378.00 ($402.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.17.

ASM International Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $325.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.73. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.73.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

