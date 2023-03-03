ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $624.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.19 and its 200-day moving average is $552.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in ASML by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

