Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,012.68 ($24.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,037 ($24.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,271.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,833.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,587.16.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

