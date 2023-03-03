Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.
