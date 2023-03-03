Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

