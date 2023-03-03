Assured Guaranty’s (AGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

