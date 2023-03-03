Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,721,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ASTE shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

