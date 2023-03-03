Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of ASTE opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.
Several analysts have commented on ASTE shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
